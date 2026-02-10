Skip to main content
Local News

Man charged with evading after crashing into 2 vehicles, including DPS unit, troopers say

Dylan Ibarra, 35, is facing 2 new charges in addition to previous unrelated warrants

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

A man is in custody after he attempted to flee a traffic stop with a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper and crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he attempted to flee a traffic stop with a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper and crashed into multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the southbound Loop 410 access road near Waters Edge Road.

According to a DPS spokesperson, a trooper initiated a stop on a blue Dodge Charger driven by Dylan Mendez Ibarra, 35. Mendez, however, attempted to flee the scene.

The department said Ibarra evaded the trooper, lost control of the Charger, struck the trooper’s vehicle and crashed into a 2025 Mazda SUV before colliding with a concrete barrier. The driver of the Mazda SUV, a 64-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash, DPS said.

Authorities said they later arrested Ibarra and will charge him with evading in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a DPS preliminary report, Ibarra also had two outstanding warrants unrelated to Tuesday’s arrest.

Troopers said their investigation remains ongoing.

