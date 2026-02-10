Skip to main content
Local News

New Black History Month art exhibit opens at San Antonio International Airport

Travelers can find the exhibit at Level 1 in Terminal A by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport unveiled a new art exhibit honoring Black History Month on Monday.

The exhibit is called “Reach for the Stars: African American Pioneers in Aviation.”

The exhibit features historical artifacts and pottery from the Wilson Pottery Foundation and the San Antonio Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Travelers can find the exhibit at Level 1 in Terminal A by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

KSAT has also compiled a list of places honoring Black History Month. Several organizations have planned events, including tours and more, to mark the occasion.

Click here to read a full list of Black History Month events happening in the Alamo City.

