New Black History Month art exhibit opens at San Antonio International Airport Travelers can find the exhibit at Level 1 in Terminal A by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport unveiled a new art exhibit honoring Black History Month on Monday.
The exhibit is called “Reach for the Stars: African American Pioneers in Aviation.”
The exhibit features historical artifacts and pottery from the Wilson Pottery Foundation and the San Antonio Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
>> How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals
Travelers can find the exhibit at Level 1 in Terminal A by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.
KSAT has also compiled a list of places honoring Black History Month. Several organizations have planned events, including tours and more, to mark the occasion.
Click
here to read a full list of Black History Month events happening in the Alamo City. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals ▶ 1:02 How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals Know your rights: ICE encounters ▶ 0:48 Know your rights: ICE encounters Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. ▶ 0:31 Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property ▶ 1:41 Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? ▶ 0:57 How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue ▶ 1:53 Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio ▶ 1:59 South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later ▶ 1:26 Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges ▶ 1:11 San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim ▶ 1:12 TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ▶ 2:01 Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside ▶ 0:28 ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. ▶ 1:19 A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! ▶ 1:00 Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ▶ 0:46 Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms ▶ 1:33 ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day ▶ 0:46 GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting ▶ 1:10 Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex ▶ 1:57 Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates ▶ 0:55 How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates Previous photo Next photo