New Black History Month art exhibit opens at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport unveiled a new art exhibit honoring Black History Month on Monday.

The exhibit is called “Reach for the Stars: African American Pioneers in Aviation.”

The exhibit features historical artifacts and pottery from the Wilson Pottery Foundation and the San Antonio Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Travelers can find the exhibit at Level 1 in Terminal A by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

