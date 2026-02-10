SAPD: Asphalt truck clips overhead traffic sign, prompting hourslong closure of downtown highway The closure, since lifted, had been in place for more than five hours Tuesday morning Crews work to clear debris from a downtown San Antonio highway early on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 10, after a construction truck clipped it, causing it to fall. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – An asphalt truck clipped an overhead traffic sign, causing it to fall and close a major downtown San Antonio highway for more than five hours Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.
SAPD received reports of the crash around 1:10 a.m. on the lower levels of Interstate 35 near South Laredo Street.
The driver of the truck told police he was driving with the back of the truck lifted when it struck the sign, according to an SAPD preliminary report.
The sign fell onto the highway, though no one was injured.
Still, the crash prompted an eventual closure of the lower levels of the highway.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35, as it passes downtown between Interstate 10 and 37, are already congested due to TxDOT closures in effect this month.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Transguide map showed the roadway opened just before 9 a.m.
A TxDOT spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the crash.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
