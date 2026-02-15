Man struck, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side, police say

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of North Loop 1604 East near Bulverde Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of North Loop 1604 East near Bulverde Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said a vehicle traveling eastbound on the access road attempted to enter Loop 1604 East when it hit a man walking along the road.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: