Free dental care brightens smiles and futures at Concorde Career College

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Concorde Career College is offering free dental care to children ages 1 to 17 throughout the month.

The program not only provides essential dental services to kids in need but also gives dental hygienist students hands-on experience.

“It’s been a little chaotic, but it’s been worth it, like the smile on the kids’ faces,” student Casey Thompson said. “We’re doing a service for their parents as well and it’s really heartfelt and warming. It’s just been a great experience so far for me.”

Caroline Bunce, the program’s director, emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“San Antonio currently has 57% of children that have (tooth) decay, and 23% of those cavities are left untreated,” she said. “So there’s a big gap of children with decay and untreated decay.”

Bunce noted that low-income households are at higher risk for dental problems. The free screenings and care aim to close that gap while preparing students for their future careers.

“Our students not only provide the cleanings and such, they also provide oral hygiene care instructions to the children and the parents,” Bunce said.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free dental screenings can call 210-428-2099.

