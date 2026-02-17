Truck driver charged in 2022 migrant smuggling tragedy on Quintana Road to be sentenced

A photo taken of Homero Zamorano taken at the CBP inspection point in Encinal at 2:50 p.m. on July 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The man who drove the tractor-trailer that was used in the deadly smuggling case in 2022 will be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Homero Zamorano Jr. will be the third man sentenced in the mass casualty event that killed 53 people.

Zamorano was the driver of the tractor-trailer that was used to smuggle 67 migrants, including children, on June 27, 2022. The smuggling was the deadliest case of human trafficking in U.S. history.

The group was smuggled through Interstate 35, and the truck ultimately stopped in the 9600 block of Quintana Road, where the migrants were left in the sweltering heat without ventilation, air-conditioning or water.

Two other men involved in the case had trials last year and were both found guilty.

Felipe Orduna-Torres was sentenced to two life sentences, and Armando Gonzales-Ortega was sentenced to more than 87 years in prison.

Wednesday’s sentencing will be presided over by United States District Court Judge Orlando Garcia. Zamorano faces up to life in prison.

