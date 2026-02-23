Man detained after hourslong barricade in northwest Bexar County home, BCSO says

Bexar County deputies responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to a home in the 12000 block of Silver Lining after a 911 call about a reported suicide threat.

Bexar County deputies responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to a home in the 12000 block of Silver Lining after a 911 call about a reported suicide threat.

Upon arrival, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Robert Roy Nugent, 61.

Initial reports suggested a man had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but deputies confirmed Nugent had not been shot, BCSO said.

Further investigation revealed that Nugent allegedly fired a gunshot into the ceiling before law enforcement arrived.

“Through the persistent and professional efforts of these specialized units, negotiators were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and speak Robert into surrendering,” the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2:30 p.m., BCSO told KSAT that Nugent was detained. An arrest warrant was issued for Nugent in connection with an investigation into a separate case from between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

BSCO said Nugent is “alleged to have met the necessary elements” for assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation involving a 54-year-old woman.

As a precaution, BCSO said several nearby residences were evacuated during the standoff. According to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson, two campuses near the scene were placed on a secure status.

Tomlinson Elementary School and Folks Middle School were placed on a secure status around 8:20 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” the NISD spokesperson said. The secure status was lifted at approximately 1:25 p.m. for both campuses.

All students and staff are safe at both sites. NISD said both schools had resumed back to normal routines and dismissal.

The district also positioned NISD police officers on site to monitor the campuses.

No injuries were reported, and no surrounding homes reported damaged during the standoff, BCSO said.

BCSO said its Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT and the Mental Health Unit responded to the barricaded scene.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

