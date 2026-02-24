Man hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says The victim, 18, was hospitalized in stable condition San Antonio police investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg after an altercation at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of North Knoll around 11:30 p.m. Monday. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg following an altercation at a Northwest Side apartment complex.
The shooting happened in the 5700 block of North Knoll, not far from Babcock Road, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was walking home from a nearby convenience store when he got into an altercation with another group of men in the apartment’s parking lot, police said.
At some point, someone in the group pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
No details about the alleged shooter were immediately available.
KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.
