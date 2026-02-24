Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio’s first Tim Hortons to open on far North Side, TDLR says

Project expected to be completed by June 30

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons is setting up shop in the Alamo City.

The chain will open its first location in San Antonio near Redland Road and Loop 1604, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The fast food restaurant, known for its coffee and donuts, will occupy space in the Redland Plaza retail development alongside Gong Cha and Napoli’s Pizzeria, located at 2919 North Loop 1604 East.

Construction on the restaurant’s interior is expected to begin on April 1 and finish on June 30, according to the filing. The space’s square footage is 1,566.

Tim Hortons has locations in 16 U.S. states, including Texas. The restaurants will have nine locations in Texas after the San Antonio location opens.

