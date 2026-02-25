KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses public apology to D1 councilwoman ahead of censure vote

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discussed her apology to District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur during KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday night.

Jones issued a public apology Tuesday for “raising her voice” and “using profanity” after a confrontation with Kaur earlier this month.

The confrontation with Kaur took place in a break room on the morning of a Feb. 5 City Council meeting and stemmed from an agenda item about the Bonham Exchange and fire sprinkler regulations.

Kaur filed a complaint on Feb. 9 under the City Council Code of Conduct.

In the complaint, which the city released Monday night, Kaur alleges Jones “used profanity, abusive language, and intimidating behavior directed at me and in close proximity to others in the room.”

Jones’ public apology Tuesday came ahead of the City Council’s vote on whether to censure Jones over the confrontation, which is expected Friday.

During the Q&A, Jones said she privately apologized to Kaur and shared a letter with her expressing apologies for hurting her feelings.

Jones noted her experience in the military as a reason for prioritizing safety.

“I take public safety very seriously, and I got quite passionate and I again apologized for having raised my voice, I apologized for using profanity, should not have done that,” Jones said.

When asked how she will move forward working with her colleagues, Jones said, “I have done what I think I can do. ... This is a distraction.”

“I have been focused on the work, I will continue being focused on the work, and I hope we can do that as a council” Jones said.

Jones said she hopes “we can move forward.”

“I think there’s a lesson learned here for everyone. I think what we can’t ever forget, though, is we’re on the same team,” Jones said.

Watch the full interview in the above video player.

Related coverage on KSAT.com: