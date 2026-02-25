San Antonio Fire Department working West Side house fire Fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Inez Avenue The San Antonio Fire Department investigating a fire reported around 5:45 a.m. at a West Side home in the 300 block of Inez Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 25. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is working a house fire on the West Side early Wednesday.
The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Inez Avenue, not far from Northwest 36th Street.
Neighbors told a KSAT crew at the scene that a man, a woman and several dogs lived at the home. It is not immediately clear if anyone was still inside the home.
At one point, as many as 16 units were attached to the fire, according to a city fire department website.
As of this writing, the cause of the fire is unknown. KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information and will update this story as we learn more.
