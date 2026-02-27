Skip to main content
San Antonio man, 73, sentenced to 40 years for possessing hundreds of child sexual abuse images

More than 500 images, at least 1 video discovered on Raul Bonillas Viera’s devices

Raul Bonillas Viera was sentenced to 40 years in prison for possession of child pornography, a first-degree felony. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A 73-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for being in possession of hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse.

Raul Bonillas Viera was found guilty of being in possession of more than 500 visual depictions of child pornography, a first-degree felony.

The Attorney General’s Office began its investigation into Viera in July 2023, according to a news release, after an explicit image involving a child was uploaded online.

Investigators linked the child sexual abuse material online to Viera.

When investigators went to his home in the far North Side in October, he admitted to looking at explicit images of young children on his computer, an affidavit states.

Investigators said they located more than 550 files on the device, according to the affidavit. There were hundreds more files of child sexual abuse material on the computer, but investigators said they didn’t document those additional files because they hit their threshold.

