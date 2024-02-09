San Antonio man, 73, found with hundreds of files of child pornography on his computer, AG’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 73-year-old San Antonio man was arrested after authorities with the Texas Attorney General’s Office found hundreds of files of child pornography on his computer, records show.

Raul Bonillas Viera is charged with possession of child pornography >500 visual depictions, a first-degree felony.

An arrest warrant affidavit from the Attorney General’s Office stated they began their investigation into Viera in 2023 after an explicit image involving a child was uploaded online.

Investigators linked the online child pornography to Viera.

When investigators went to his home in the far North Side in October, he admitted to looking at pornographic images of young children engaged in sexual acts on his computer, the affidavit states.

Investigators said they located more than 550 files on the device. There were hundreds more files of child pornography on the computer but investigators said they didn’t document those additional files because they hit their threshold.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday and he was booked on Thursday.