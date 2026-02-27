Woman evaluated for DWI after crash causes damage to North Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is being evaluated for driving while intoxicated after allegedly causing a crash that caused damage to a North Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Vance Jackson Road and Storeywood Drive.

An SAPD sergeant said the woman crashed into a utility pole and then into a parked SUV, which spun around and hit the home.

The crash left a hole in the house, the sergeant said. Nobody was in the home at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

CPS Energy is currently on the scene. Further information was not readily available.

