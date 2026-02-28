Skip to main content
1 injured after transformer explosion at West Side construction site, authorities say

One person was taken to a hospital with reported burn injuries, SAFD says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Officials responded to the fire just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of Wiseman Boulevard. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after a transformer exploded near a gas tank at a construction site on the West Side, according to authorities.

Officials responded to the fire just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of Wiseman Boulevard.

A construction worker had been near a transformer that had exploded, the San Antonio Police Department said. The transformer was near a gas tank.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, there was “possibly a minor explosion of a generator.”

SAFD said one person was taken to a hospital with reported burn injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

