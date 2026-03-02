Driver charged with DWI, hospitalized after fiery crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The driver was found to be driving while intoxicated, a crash report stated.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was hospitalized and charged with driving while intoxicated after a fiery crash on the Northeast Side, according to a crash report.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 410 access road near Wehman Drive.

Upon arrival, a San Antonio police officer wrote in the report that they saw a witness attempting to pull the man from the vehicle.

The witness said that he had noticed the vehicle flipped over and emitting smoke.

Further investigation revealed that the man had lost control of the vehicle on the access road and crashed into some rocks, the report said.

The man was later taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the officer said in the report.

According to the report, the man was found to be driving while intoxicated.

