New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors

SAN ANTONIO – A long-awaited luxury hotel with a $185 million price tag is opening its doors in the reimagined Hemisfair District.

The Monarch San Antonio opened on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the city’s hotel landscape downtown.

The 17-story building features 200 guestrooms, 28 suites, three chef-driven restaurants, a lobby bar, a spa and more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space.

Last year, The Monarch provided KSAT 12 a first look at the property, which is nearing completion ahead of its opening on March 3, 2026.

“The Monarch is an investment in downtown’s continued evolution and a place designed for how people want to gather, stay and experience San Antonio today,” said Rick Slutter, managing director of Zachry Hospitality.

The Monarch, named after the butterflies that migrate through San Antonio, incorporates nature and architectural elements through an open-space design, according to a news release.

“The monarch is an iconic image in San Antonio,” Slutter said. “It’s something unique and indigenous to the culture. We couldn’t think of anything more authentic to San Antonio.”

