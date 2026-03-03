Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 4, including suspect, injured 13
2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day
ME’s office identifies female inmate who died after assault at Bexar County jail
5 key races we’re watching in the Texas primary election around San Antonio
Austin gunman bought weapons legally in San Antonio, was not on the FBI’s radar, authorities say
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals primaries: Who is running and what to know

Local News

New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors

The Monarch, a new 17-story hotel, offers a luxury option in downtown San Antonio

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A long-awaited luxury hotel with a $185 million price tag is opening its doors in the reimagined Hemisfair District.

The Monarch San Antonio opened on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the city’s hotel landscape downtown.

The 17-story building features 200 guestrooms, 28 suites, three chef-driven restaurants, a lobby bar, a spa and more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space.

Last year, The Monarch provided KSAT 12 a first look at the property, which is nearing completion ahead of its opening on March 3, 2026.

“The Monarch is an investment in downtown’s continued evolution and a place designed for how people want to gather, stay and experience San Antonio today,” said Rick Slutter, managing director of Zachry Hospitality.

The Monarch, named after the butterflies that migrate through San Antonio, incorporates nature and architectural elements through an open-space design, according to a news release.

“The monarch is an iconic image in San Antonio,” Slutter said. “It’s something unique and indigenous to the culture. We couldn’t think of anything more authentic to San Antonio.”

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...