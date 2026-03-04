Person dies after departing Northwest Side bus near Ingram Park Mall, VIA says

A VIA Metropolitan Transit spokesperson confirmed the death of an individual near a VIA bus stop on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded at approximately 10 a.m. to the bus stop located near the intersection of Ingram Road and Wurzbach Road, which is less than half a mile from Ingram Park Mall.

According to VIA, a customer exited the bus near the mall and collapsed a short time later. VIA then contacted the San Antonio Police Department for assistance.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later arrived on scene and pronounced the person dead, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.

