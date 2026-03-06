BCSO: 17-year-old girl, subject of AMBER Alert, found safe Briana Guerra was safely located, the sheriff’s office says Friday SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Tuesday night, has been found safe.
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) spokesperson confirmed Friday that Briana Guerra “has been safely located.”
Three days ago, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of BCSO after Guerra was reported missing Monday morning near the 1100 block of West Commerce Street.
Guerra was believed to be in immediate danger, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday night. DPS officially canceled the AMBER Alert on Friday afternoon.
Guerra is the sister of Matthew Guerra, who was
killed along with his girlfriend, Savanah Soto and unborn child in December 2023.
According to a
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office July 2024 social media post, Guerra was also reported missing before she was found safe. More coverage of this story on KSAT:
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
