San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters over spring break

SAN ANTONIO – As families head into spring break, San Antonio Pets Alive! is putting out an urgent call for foster families to help care for a wave of puppies.

The nonprofit is looking for 15 to 20 people this week who can temporarily house puppies before they are transported to rescue partners later this month.

“Right now, it’s been difficult. I think there’s a lot of things going on,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director for San Antonio Pets Alive! ”There’s a lot of animals, ACS is at capacity, we’re very full, and of course, we’re dependent on foster parents. And also we have spring break.”

Citrullo said the animals that need to leave immediately are all puppies, and the commitment is short-term.

“It’s a very short-term commitment that a lot of people can do,” he said. “Just give them some loving for the next couple of weeks, bring them into the day of transport, and off they go. And then they’re going to their forever homes.”

People who already have pets at home can still help, even if they can’t separate the animals.

“None of these puppies that we’re looking to transport currently are sick or anything,” Citrullo said. “If you have the ability to separate them, that’s fine. They don’t have to be together.”

Citrullo said the nonprofit always turns to the community in moments like this.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “I mean, that’s what makes a difference, helps us save their lives. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Families interested in fostering can see the puppies in need of homes at sanantoniopetsalive.org.

The fastest way to get started is to email placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org to connect with a rescue manager.

