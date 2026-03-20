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Local News

Guadalupe County deputies arrest 2 suspects in connection with human trafficking investigation

Ronald Story and Martin Gonzales were taken into custody on Thursday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Left to right: Martin Gonzales and Ronald Story (Copyright 2026 by GCSO - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it arrested two suspects on Thursday in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Ronald Story, 62, of Marion, and Martin Gonzales, 55, of Marion, were arrested after GCSO investigators executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Lower Seguin Road.

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During the search, the sheriff’s office said multiple stolen items were recovered, which included a Kubota skid steer, a Polaris Ranger UTV and two semiautomatic handguns.

Story was taken into custody for sexual assault of a child and solicitation of prostitution of a person under the age of 18, while Gonzales had active warrants for sexual assault of a child and continuous trafficking of persons under 18, GCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with relevant information to the investigation is encouraged to contact GCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 830-379-1224.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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