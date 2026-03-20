‘You can still go to prison’: Teen who accidentally shot, killed brother sentenced to 10 years of probation

The teen appeared in the 436th Juvenile District Court on Friday, March 20, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy, who San Antonio police officers believe accidentally shot and killed his brother last July, was sentenced to 10 years of probation on Friday.

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in Bexar County’s 436th Juvenile District Court in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Casares, 8. Judge William “Cruz” Shaw presides over the county’s 436th Juvenile District Court.

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The terms of the probation sentence includes him spending between six and 12 months in Bexar County custody under the care of a chief probation officer, Shaw said on Friday.

Upon the teen’s release, he will then serve the 10-year probation sentence.

“Now, it’s really in your hands,” Shaw told the teen in court on Friday. “You can still go to prison if you mess this up.”

Shaw outlined strict conditions for the probation sentence, which include GPS monitoring, a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, random drug testing, counseling and attending school with no unexcused absences, among other conditions.

Background

The shooting happened on July 25, 2025, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

The gun had accidentally fired while the teen was handling it, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Over the course of several months, the teen’s family and his lawyers had requested his release. However, the teen was ordered to remain detained several times.

In August 2025, Shaw initially released the teen to his grandmother and outlined strict conditions.

The teen later violated multiple conditions of the release, including an evading charge.

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