Man identified, charged with intoxication assault after wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, police say

The department took the driver — Ricardo Maldonado, Jr., 41, — into custody. Officers believe he caused a three-vehicle accident at approximately 1 a.m. in the 11400 block of Interstate 10.
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According to an SAPD update sent to KSAT on Monday, Maldonado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he hit a truck and a sedan. Police said the driver of the sedan, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Jail records show Maldonado was booked on Sunday into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the intoxication assault charge, which is considered a third-degree felony.
A judge set his bond at $75,000. Maldonado fulfilled the bond amount and was subsequently released from custody, jail records indicate.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.