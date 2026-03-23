Man identified, charged with intoxication assault after wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAPD took the driver — Ricardo Maldonado, Jr., 41, — into custody. Officers believe he caused a three-vehicle accident at approximately 1 a.m. in the 11400 block of Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers have identified a wrong-way driver suspected of intoxication assault early Sunday morning.

The department took the driver — Ricardo Maldonado, Jr., 41, — into custody. Officers believe he caused a three-vehicle accident at approximately 1 a.m. in the 11400 block of Interstate 10.

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According to an SAPD update sent to KSAT on Monday, Maldonado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he hit a truck and a sedan. Police said the driver of the sedan, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Jail records show Maldonado was booked on Sunday into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the intoxication assault charge, which is considered a third-degree felony.

A judge set his bond at $75,000. Maldonado fulfilled the bond amount and was subsequently released from custody, jail records indicate.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

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