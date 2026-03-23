Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney pleads guilty in $540K theft from children whose parents died in murder-suicide
Medical examiner's office identifies man who shot, killed himself with weapon while in SAPD custody
Affidavit: SAPD arrests suspect in connection with crash that killed man, his 12-year-old nephew
BCSO: 2 suspected car burglars dead after crash while trying to flee deputies in west Bexar County
San Antonio airport curb closures begin Monday, expected to last until 2028
Christopher Preciado capital murder trial reaches into its second week
Argument between Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales, candidate Chapa breaks out at forum
Spurs respond after viral video at game shows woman sending disparaging remarks about Hispanics

Local News

Men in recovery reconnect with family, community and faith while working San Antonio food truck

The men in recovery participate in a 12-month program learning outreach, community connection and the Gospel

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For every meal purchased at the Papa Philly Food Truck, a man in recovery from addiction or homelessness is being helped.

Xtreme Harvest Church, located at 6727 NW Loop 410, has been hard at work helping men return back to their families, sobriety and the Gospel.

“If we can get the men in recovery, we can reach the families, and if we can reach the families, we can change the future, so all of the men who work on this food truck is in recovery,” said Nick Lilly, the director of operations at the Harvest Men’s Recovery home. “We have seen marriages be reunited, parents back with their kids, and long-term sobriety and their reconnection of their faith to God.”

When Senior Pastor Brian Ayala, along with other church leaders, decided to start a food truck, they knew it would be a great way to get men back into life routine.

“They are learning everyday life skills,” Lilly said. “Finding that balance with work and church. They can go back home and be the provider for their families. They learn that responsibility and money management, because a certain percentage is put away for them so they can get out with money and things that they need.”

With every meal, the men who work the food truck also offer prayers to those in the community.

“It is not just about sandwiches” Lilly said. “It is about men in recovery and men who come through this line, their story and how we can impact their life.”

“Understand that everyone has a past and so many times, you want to judge,” said Ayala. “We are helping people. ... We are helping and healing and changing a generation.”

For anyone interested in helping the church’s mission or interested in the services, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...