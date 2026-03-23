Men in recovery reconnect with family, community and faith while working San Antonio food truck

SAN ANTONIO – For every meal purchased at the Papa Philly Food Truck, a man in recovery from addiction or homelessness is being helped.

Xtreme Harvest Church, located at 6727 NW Loop 410, has been hard at work helping men return back to their families, sobriety and the Gospel.

“If we can get the men in recovery, we can reach the families, and if we can reach the families, we can change the future, so all of the men who work on this food truck is in recovery,” said Nick Lilly, the director of operations at the Harvest Men’s Recovery home. “We have seen marriages be reunited, parents back with their kids, and long-term sobriety and their reconnection of their faith to God.”

When Senior Pastor Brian Ayala, along with other church leaders, decided to start a food truck, they knew it would be a great way to get men back into life routine.

“They are learning everyday life skills,” Lilly said. “Finding that balance with work and church. They can go back home and be the provider for their families. They learn that responsibility and money management, because a certain percentage is put away for them so they can get out with money and things that they need.”

With every meal, the men who work the food truck also offer prayers to those in the community.

“It is not just about sandwiches” Lilly said. “It is about men in recovery and men who come through this line, their story and how we can impact their life.”

“Understand that everyone has a past and so many times, you want to judge,” said Ayala. “We are helping people. ... We are helping and healing and changing a generation.”

For anyone interested in helping the church’s mission or interested in the services, click here.

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