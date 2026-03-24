La diversión de Fiesta presenta oportunidades serias para negocios locales Fiesta se celebra del 16 al 26 de abril SAN ANTONIO – Música, desfiles y comida son las cosas más sinónimas con Fiesta, y para negocios locales toda esa diversión presenta oportunidades serias.
Johana Tamez, la dueña de La Botanita Ice Cream & Más, dice que ha querido ser parte de Fiesta desde que abrieron sus puertas.
“Este año será nuestro tercer año yendo a Fiesta,” Tamez dijo.
El primer año que vendió comida ambulante fue bastante caótico ya que no tenían idea de que tanto trabajo les esperaba en cuestión de ventas, producto en mano y demanda. Ahora con más experiencia saben cuánta gente les espera.
“Yo creo que fue alrededor de 500 personas que servimos,” Tamez dijo.
Tamez dijo que los productos más solicitados fueron el elote y los funnel cakes. Este año, los clientes también pueden esperar fresas Dubái con chocolate.
Más cobertura de Fiesta en KSAT.com :
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