Skip to main content
Clear icon
86º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Victims’ relatives, Bexar County DA react to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado capital murder case
6 p.m. cold front: Prepare for gusty winds, cooler temperatures
Affidavit: Universal City band teacher arrested on child indecency, grooming charges
Christopher Preciado found guilty in 2023 capital murder case, sentenced to life in prison
Tropical fish are thriving in San Antonio creeks. Here’s why it matters.
Nixon man seen twerking on Jeep in video dies days after March crash in Port Aransas
San Antonio Missions release renderings of new downtown ballpark
92-year-old Pearsall man attacked by pair of dogs, hospitalized with serious injuries
Universal City band teacher accused of child indecency, grooming may have other victims, police say

Local News

San Antonio area educators receive $1K each as finalists for H-E-B education awards

SAISD had the most finalists within the San Antonio area

Samuel Rocha, Newsroom Trainee

Grecia Aguilera of James Madison Elementary School on March 25, 2026. Photo courtesy of H-E-B. (Darren Abate, @peakaction)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B surprised numerous San Antonio area school districts over the week with thousands of dollars to celebrate their extra efforts towards students in the classrooms.

Ten public school educators, including teachers, counselors and principals, were among the finalists for the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

Recommended Videos

“These finalists reflect the spirit, strength and resiliency that define Texas,” Winell Herron, the H-E-B senior vice president of public affairs, said.

Teachers, counselors and principals were awarded $1,000, along with a $1,000 to $2,500 check for their schools.

The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) had the most finalists (three) within the San Antonio area.

  • Grecia Aguilera, bilingual teacher from James Madison Elementary School
  • Oscar Garcia, math teacher at CAST Med High School
  • Silvia Corado, pre-K teacher at Charles Graebner Elementary School

The remaining seven finalists represent San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels. In total, there are 48 finalists in all of Texas.

Special education teacher Monica Lopez, elementary school teacher Jessica Welch and middle school principal Michele Ramirez-Castaneda also represent San Antonio’s outstanding finalists.

The winners for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 3, where $480,000 will be awarded.

The Texas-based grocery store has donated over $15 million to local public school educators and school districts since 2002.

Next year’s Excellence in Education Awards are open for submission and will close in September.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...