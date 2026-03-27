San Antonio area educators receive $1K each as finalists for H-E-B education awards

Grecia Aguilera of James Madison Elementary School on March 25, 2026. Photo courtesy of H-E-B.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B surprised numerous San Antonio area school districts over the week with thousands of dollars to celebrate their extra efforts towards students in the classrooms.

Ten public school educators, including teachers, counselors and principals, were among the finalists for the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

Recommended Videos

“These finalists reflect the spirit, strength and resiliency that define Texas,” Winell Herron, the H-E-B senior vice president of public affairs, said.

Teachers, counselors and principals were awarded $1,000, along with a $1,000 to $2,500 check for their schools.

The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) had the most finalists (three) within the San Antonio area.

Grecia Aguilera, bilingual teacher from James Madison Elementary School

Oscar Garcia, math teacher at CAST Med High School

Silvia Corado, pre-K teacher at Charles Graebner Elementary School

The remaining seven finalists represent San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels. In total, there are 48 finalists in all of Texas.

Special education teacher Monica Lopez, elementary school teacher Jessica Welch and middle school principal Michele Ramirez-Castaneda also represent San Antonio’s outstanding finalists.

The winners for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 3, where $480,000 will be awarded.

The Texas-based grocery store has donated over $15 million to local public school educators and school districts since 2002.

Next year’s Excellence in Education Awards are open for submission and will close in September.