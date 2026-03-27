Universal City band teacher accused of child indecency, grooming may have other victims, police say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A band teacher at First Baptist Academy in Universal City has been arrested on multiple charges involving a 13-year-old student, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stephen Strawn, 50, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, according to jail records. He has been charged with child indecency (second-degree felony) and child grooming (third-degree felony).

According to court records, a Bexar County judge set his combined bond at $125,000. Jail records indicate Strawn has since bonded out of custody.

Stephen Strawn,50 (Central Records)

Detectives learned that Strawn had previously pulled the student out of class multiple times last November for “private band lessons,” the affidavit states.

Strawn admitted to having unauthorized private lessons, uniform fittings and photographing the student during an interview with detectives.

In a Friday morning news conference, Universal City Police Department Sgt. Christopher Rosales described one of Strawn’s private lessons as a “French horn lesson.” During Strawn’s alleged uniform fittings, Rosales said the suspect made “sexual contact” with the victim while he used “measuring tape.”

Rosales also used his personal eBay account to purchase “risqué” clothing for the teenage victim to wear during a meeting not “authorized” by the school. While the victim wore the “risqué” clothing, police said Strawn took inappropriate photos of her.

The student told police she heard of at least one other person that Strawn similarly photographed. Strawn later admitted to investigators that there was another potential “child grooming incident” that happened two years ago.

According to a statement obtained by KSAT, Child Protective Services (CPS) visited the school on March 16 in response to a report involving the inappropriate interactions. Rosales said Friday that a parent of the victim’s friend first notified CPS about Strawn.

Two days later, on March 18, Rosales said Universal City police officers were notified of CPS’ report.

In a statement, a First Baptist Academy spokesperson said Strawn was immediately placed on administrative leave after the school was notified of the investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority,” First Baptist Church of Universal City Pastor Ryan Gilbert said in a statement. “We take this matter with the utmost seriousness and are committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and supportive environment for every child entrusted to our care.”

Gilbert said that the school is working to provide care and support to students, families and any affected staff members.

Read the full statement below:

“First Baptist Church of Universal City and First Baptist Academy are aware of the recent arrest of a faculty member following an investigation initiated by Child Protective Services in coordination with the Universal City Police Department. On Monday, March 16, 2026, Child Protective Services visited the First Baptist Academy campus in response to a report involving an alleged inappropriate interaction between a teacher and a student. Prior to this visit, church and school leadership had not been made aware of the report or the alleged incident. Upon notification, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave. The individual is no longer serving on campus. The church and academy are fully cooperating with law enforcement and Child Protective Services and are committed to supporting a thorough and transparent investigative process. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We take this matter with the utmost seriousness and are committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and supportive environment for every child entrusted to our care. We are also working to provide appropriate care and support for students, families, and staff affected by this situation. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will not be providing additional details at this time. We ask for continued prayer for those directly impacted, especially the students and families affected, as well as for our school community." Ryan Gilbert, Lead Pastor of First Baptist Church of Universal City

The Universal City Police Department is asking for any additional potential victims to contact Detective Lieutenant Daniel Carmona at carmona@ucpdtx.org.

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