Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to stock San Antonio lakes with catfish Catch catfish at Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond Catfish stocking returns to San Antonio lakes. (TPRW) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will supply two San Antonio lakes with catfish this Friday.
The “
Neighborhood Fishin’” lakes will be stocked with catfish at Southside Lions Park (3100 Hiawatha Street) and Millers Pond (6075 Old Pearsall Road).
The program allows anglers and families the opportunity to experience fishing close to home.
The lakes will be stocked with catfish through the end of October with a brief pause in August.
A
fishing license is required for visitors ages 17 and up. People under 17 do not need a license.
Additional catfish-stocked lakes are available in various Texas cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and others.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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