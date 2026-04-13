San Antonio man charged with child sexual assault captured in Mexico, US Marshals Service says

DEL RIO, Texas – The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of a San Antonio man on the run for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Mexico.

The service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Mexican law enforcement found Isaac James Garcia, 34, on April 10 and took him into custody in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, which is more than 150 miles away from downtown San Antonio.

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Garcia’s custody was transferred into U.S. Marshal custody when he left Mexico and entered Eagle Pass. Officials said he will be extradited back to Bexar County.

Officials said Garcia was originally arrested in 2018 for transporting undocumented immigrants into the United States for financial gain. After agreeing to appear for each court proceedings, Garcia was released on bond.

However, Garcia violated his pretrial conditions in Bexar County and was charged in Bexar County with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a U.S. Marshal spokesperson.

Authorities previously attempted to apprehend Garcia multiple times to no avail. In one instance, in April 2024, law enforcement officials in Mexico said Garcia led them on a chase before he escaped.

“Working hand in hand with our Mexican law enforcement partners, we remained relentless in our pursuit, sending a clear message that no matter how far you run or how long you hide, we will find you and bring you to justice,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pomerleau said in a news release.

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