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Local News

San Antonio man joins nonprofit organization that helps fathers process infant loss

Community helps fathers cope with pain and honor their lost children

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is turning the grief of infant loss into an outlet for other men struggling with highs and lows.

Alex Rodriguez is a member of the national nonprofit organization, Sad Dads Club, that meets virtually to help men.

“We say it’s the worst club, but the best guys,” Rodriguez said, in part. “We’re sorry to see the group grow, right? We never want to see dads join the group, but we’re always happy that dads connect and find us.”

Rodriguez and his wife experienced a stillbirth at seven months. He sought grief counseling at ABC of Southwest Texas.

Desiree Holmes, the executive director for the Bereavement program, told KSAT that it’s common for men to put their grief aside. She also says men need to find a way to cope so they don’t “erupt”.

“We’re not meant to do life alone. There’s some healing in connection, so I would just say, ‘Encourage yourself to come out to a support group,’” Holmes said.

For Rodriguez, helping other fathers find community has been a way to honor his daughter, Isabella.

“As dads of child loss, our way to parent is to keep our kids’ memory alive, talk about them, protect that memory, and that’s how we keep on parenting them,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s wife is also connecting with mothers facing similar loss.

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