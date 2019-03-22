Man claims to be 'Insta famous,' lures, rapes San Antonio girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Richard Brown, 25, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery on a child 12-17, sexual assault with a 16- or 17-year-old and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for raping a girl he met on social media, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Brown allegedly connected with the San Antonio minor via Instagram and told her that he was wealthy and "Instagram famous" and wanted the victim to come live with him in Florida where he would take care of her.

Brown, who told the victim he was 19 years old, paid for her to take an Uber from San Antonio to his home in Apopka, Florida. The victim allegedly took two Ubers to get from Texas to Florida.

The first Uber took the girl from her home in San Antonio to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the affidavit. The second Uber, which took the girl from Baton Rouge to Apopka, Florida, cost Brown $822.

Once in Florida, the victim told police that she realized Brown had been dishonest about money and his clout on Instagram. She told Brown she wanted to leave, but Brown said she owed him for bringing her all the way to Florida.

The victim told police that Brown kept her locked in his room at his parents house and refused to let her leave unless it was to go to the bathroom or to eat.

She told police that Brown would force her to have sex with him over the course of three days before she was able to escape the home with a cellphone.

The victim used the phone to contact her mother before calling the police, according to the affidavit.

She told police she'd been talking to Brown for three months on Instagram prior to traveling to Florida.

Brown has been booked into the Orange County Jail.

KSAT's sister station WKMG is continuing to follow this story from Florida.

