Man caught on video stealing packages in San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - A man was caught on video by a Ring doorbell camera stealing packages in the Loma Vista neighborhood at approximately 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio.

The owner of the home, who provided video, told KSAT he hasn't had his packages stolen before.

"I hope he gets caught, even though what I purchased was trivial. I just hate when someone does this to people that have ordered important things, and to people who have medical necessities/special needs," the homeowner said.

Thief caught on camera in broad daylight stealing truck in front of San Antonio residence

The man can be seen holding a stack of books as he approaches the door, before stealing the packages and driving off in a white truck.

The homeowner told KSAT he contacted authorities in regard to this incident.

Another video posted in the Ring app by a neighbor shows what appears to be the same man stealing packages off another porch.

Porch pirate steals irreplaceable family photos from northwest Bexar County home

His truck is more visible in the second video and has distinct markings.'

A new Texas law that went into effect on Sept. 1 increased the punishment for porch piracy to a felony, punishable by up to 180 days in jail, 10 years in prison and a fine ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.