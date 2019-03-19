Man in critical condition after being shot for refusing to give up wallet, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects were arrested and another one is on the run after police say they shot a man who refused to give up his wallet to them.

Police said the man, who is believed to be 36 years old, was rushed to a San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the Victorian Village Apartment complex in the 5300 block of Gawain Drive on the city's Northeast Side for a report of a shooting.

Police said the man was walking in the complex when he was approached by the trio in a car and they asked for his wallet.

When the man refused and took off, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots at the man, police said.

A short time after the shooting, police said officers spotted the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Midcrown Drive and Eisenhauer Road, where they took a man and a woman into custody.

Police said they believe the pair are connected to the shooting and officers are still searching for another man.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.