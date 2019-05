SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and deputies have detained a shooter after a shooting in south Bexar County, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call around 8:37 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Hardy Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, BCSO said.

