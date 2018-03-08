Man shot at ex-wife after threatening to kill her, unborn child, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday for allegedly shooting at his pregnant ex-wife when she was on her way to pick up her boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lorenzo Arturo Leos is accused of making threats on Facebook, in text messages and by phone to kill his ex-wife and her unborn child.

Although Leos and the woman ended their marriage in 2017 and have been involved in new relationships since then, Leos was upset because his ex-wife was pregnant by her current boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 21, the woman drove to her friend’s home to pick her up and to get paperwork to help her new boyfriend get released from jail, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Leos showed up and pulled alongside the woman’s car when she and her friend stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South Hamilton Avenue

Leos then exited his Ford Explorer and pointed a handgun at the pair as the woman sped away with her friend seated in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Leos then fired a single shot at the woman’s truck near the intersection where SAPD investigators later found a 9 mm casing on the ground.

After the woman called 911, police officers arrested Leos and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to records, his bond has not yet been set.

