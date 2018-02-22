Man shot in chest, killed after breaking into Schertz home, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas - A man is dead after what appeared to be a home invasion in Schertz.

The home invasion happened at a house on Brook Hollow Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Cibolo Valley Drive and Green Valley Road.

Police said the man had forced his way into the home with a handgun. Once he got in, someone inside shot him in the chest.

The suspect was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died.

Schertz police are still investigating the situation, and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Police said everyone involved knew each other.

