Man shot in face after argument over vehicle on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded on the West Side.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Colima and then spilled over to Castroville and Barclay.

Police said a 23-year-old man was hit in face by a shotgun pellet after an argument with another person. The two knew each other.

Police have the accused shooter in custody. The victim was taken to Downtown Baptist Hospital.

Police said the fight appeared to be over a vehicle.

