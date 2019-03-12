Man shot, killed inside home in northeast Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed inside his home in northeast Bexar County late Monday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Stockport Street, which is located not far Walzem and Gibbs-Sprawl roads.

According to police, the victim's girlfriend returned home to find the man shot in the chest. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Neighbors said they saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drive off shortly after the shooting. An infant who was inside the home was released to his grandmother, deputies said.

Authorities say the unidentified victim is in his late 20s or early 30s.

So far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

