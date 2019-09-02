Man waving around knife fatally shot by Kerrville police officer, police confirm

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man was fatally shot by a Kerrville police officer Sunday afternoon after waving around a knife and threatening the officer, police said.

Authorities were called out to the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a man wielding a knife. When an officer got to the scene, the man threatened him with the knife, police said.

The officer shot the man in fear for his life, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department.

