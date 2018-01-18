Man wrapped body in tarp, packing tape, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing man.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Reid Shizuo Kamitono is accused of wrapping the body of Mario Martinez in a tarp and packing tape so it could be moved to another location.

Martinez, 24, was reported missing Dec. 6.

A tip led to the discovery of Martinez's body Dec. 20 at the Astoria Apartments at 9338 Perrin Beitel. Police said that Martinez was shot several times.

Kamitono is charged with tampering with physical evidence by altering and concealing a human corpse.

The case remains under investigation.

