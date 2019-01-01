Meet baby Prisca, the first San Antonio baby born in the New Year!

SAN ANTONIO - Marcela Perez gave birth to baby Prisca Belem Garcia Lara Tuesday at exactly 12 a.m., making Prisca the first baby born in the New Year in San Antonio.

Prisca, who weighed in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces is leaving the hospital with a number of gifts, including a $10,000 scholarship to the University at the Incarnate Word.

Prisca and her mother were showered with gifts at University Hospital, including an infant car seat and playpen from University Health System, a car seat booster and gift bag from Community First Health Plans, a gift basket from Baptist Health System and Brooke Army Medical Center, an infant activity center from CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System, a $75 Target gift card and Spurs onesie from Methodist Healthcare System and a deluxe nursery center from Southwest General Hospital.

