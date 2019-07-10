News

Men threaten, scuffle with 7-Eleven employee after use of counterfeit bill

Incident occurred June 26 in 6600 block of Callaghan Road

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery at Northwest Side convenience store.

According to police, on June 26 two men entered a 7-Eleven in the 6600 block of Callaghan Road and purchased lottery tickets from the cashier with what was determined to be a counterfeit $20 bill. That's when, police said, an employee of the store followed the two men into the parking lot and asked for the tickets to be returned.

Police said the two men refused and a scuffle ensued, during which the employee was threatened with a handgun.

The two men fled on foot and were not located by officers, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

