Men threaten, scuffle with 7-Eleven employee after use of counterfeit bill

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery at Northwest Side convenience store.

According to police, on June 26 two men entered a 7-Eleven in the 6600 block of Callaghan Road and purchased lottery tickets from the cashier with what was determined to be a counterfeit $20 bill. That's when, police said, an employee of the store followed the two men into the parking lot and asked for the tickets to be returned.

Police said the two men refused and a scuffle ensued, during which the employee was threatened with a handgun.

The two men fled on foot and were not located by officers, police said.

