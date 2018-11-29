Monument in downtown SA to honor local first responders

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Alamo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced plans to erect a monument in downtown San Antonio to honor the area's first responders.

The First Responders Monument will be placed at 126 E. Nueva Street in front of the Bexar County Archives building.

The monument will be dedicated on Dec. 7 in a ceremony that involves city and county leaders. The invocation will be given by Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. The Alamo Chapter was established in 1913.

