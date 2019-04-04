Morgan's Wonderland, Valero to build Ultra-Accessible camp

Morgan's Wonderland theme park and Valero Energy Corp. are partnering to build an ultra-accessible camp.

Morgan's Wonderland Camp will be on a 102-acre site near the intersection of Bulverde and Evans roads where children with and without special needs can have a "summer camp-type experience."

Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, said the camp will offer recreational experiences such as zip lining, horseback riding, climbing walls, archery, aquatics and hiking.

The camp will also have a nature farm, hiking trails, a tree house with panoramic Hill Country views, bike trails and cabins that will be able to accommodate up to 525 campers at a time.

“Just as we did with Morgan’s Wonderland theme park and Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park, we’re going to create an ultra-accessible, barrier-free environment where campers can enjoy outdoor fun to the fullest,” Hartman said.

The camp is being built near the eighth hole of the AT&T Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio at the J. W. Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa, site of the Valero Texas Open PGA Tour golf tournament.

Valero CEO Joe Gorder said the company has committed $15 million to the camp over six years.

“This is the largest single charitable commitment ever made by Valero. We decided to get involved because the mission of the camp is undeniably compelling. The camp allows those with disabilities to enjoy the same activities as others in an environment free of limitations and restrictions, and to share this experience with those without disabilities," Gorder said.

The camp will be available for school field trips as well as day, weekend and weeklong camp sessions. The $28 million project is slated for completion in mid-2020.

