Monkeys snatch blood samples of suspected Covid-19 patients in India

Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap and Swati Gupta, CNN

AGRA, INDIA - FEBRUARY 23: Monkeys sit on roads and climb walls in a residential area outside Taj Mahal on February 23, 2020 in Agra, India. Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements in the city ahead of US President Donald Trump and his familys visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, a 17th-century mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan that draws millions of tourists from India and abroad annually. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is being specially spruced up for the occasion and authorities have even deployed five langurs in addition to over 120 security personal to tackle local monkeys who often prove to be a nuisance for visitors. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images)
INDIA – A troop of monkeys snatched the blood samples of suspected coronavirus patients at a government hospital in the Meerut district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on Thursday when a lab assistant working with the Covid-19 facility of the hospital was carrying blood samples due for testing, Dr Dheeraj Baliyan, medical superintendent of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital, told CNN.

The monkeys attacked the lab assistant and stole the sample box with three samples, added Baliyan.

S.K. Garg, head of the hospital, told a local newswire that the samples were blood samples, and not the swabs usually taken to test for Covid-19. Garg said that the samples belonged to people who had tested positive for Covid-19, but were taken as part of routine blood tests for the patients.

The monkeys climbed the trees with the samples and threw them after chewing the packets, Baliyan added.

The medical superintendent confirmed to CNN that no individual came into contact with the samples, and the hospital authorities have sanitized the area and disposed of the samples snatched by the monkeys.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry against the hospital authorities for alleged mishandling of the samples.

According to India’s health ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country as of Friday stands at 165,799, including 4,706 deaths.

