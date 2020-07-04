94ºF

National

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, CBS reports

Both of the winners set new records

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joey Chestnut chows down on a hot dog at the annual contest held each Fourth of July on Coney Island. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The winners of this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest have been announced!

According to a report from CBS Sports, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo were the winners of this year’s contest. The contest takes place every Fourth of July in Coney Island, New York.

However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest took place in an indoor arena without any fans.

Sudo was the first of the two winners to compete in the contest, and her official total of hot dogs and buns consumed was 48.5 in 10 minutes, according to CBS Sports. She not only beat her own personal record, but she also set a new world record in the women’s division.

ESPN reports that Sudo holds seven straight hot dog eating contest titles as of yet.

Chestnut also had a record-breaking performance, consuming 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, according to CBS Sports. He holds 13 hot dog titles as of yet.

In 2018, Chestnut set a record of 74 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes, according to CBS Sports.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

