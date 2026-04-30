Truck driver last seen at a Florida rest stop is found dead in Georgia

This photo, provided by the FBI, shows Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez in October 2024. (FBI via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The FBI is investigating the death of a truck driver whose body and semitrailer were found in different areas of southeastern Georgia hours after he was last seen alive at a Florida rest stop.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, went missing while heading to Miami with a shipment of vehicles he picked up April 16 at the Port of Brunswick on the Georgia coast, according to the FBI.

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He was last spotted at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, in the early morning hours of April 17. His tractor-trailer was found later that day about 320 miles (515 kilometers) away in Port Wentworth, Georgia, west of Savannah. The FBI said Gonzalez and several of the cars he was hauling were missing.

A body was discovered that day in coastal Glynn County, Georgia, nearly 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of where the semitrailer was found. Investigators confirmed it was Gonzalez's body, Tony Thomas, an FBI spokesman in Atlanta, said Thursday.

Thomas said he couldn't provide further details, citing the active investigation. No charges or arrests have been announced.

Gonzalez, a commercial truck driver, pulled into the Florida rest stop on April 17 at about 1:20 a.m., the FBI said when it posted a missing person bulletin for Gonzalez last Friday. He had completed more than half his trip to Miami.

The semitrailer's GPS showed it began moving again hours later, at about 7:50 a.m., the FBI said. The truck drove south a short distance on I-95, taking the first available exit. It then turned north, heading back toward Georgia.

The FBI said three of the vehicles missing from Gonzalez's truck when it was located in Georgia were later found in Florida, but others haven't been found.