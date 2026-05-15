Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 children found dead in burned vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says
3-year-old boy found in Live Oak reunited with parents, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Our quiet pattern will transition into an active pattern. Here’s what you need to know.
Softening housing market sends San Antonio and Bexar County scrambling
Houston seafood chain exits San Antonio after shuttering final two locations
Ex-San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison on wire fraud charge
Potential Brad Simpson murder trial date delayed by ‘extensive’ review of evidence, judge says

National

FBI offers $200,000 reward to catch ex-Air Force specialist wanted on espionage charges in Iran

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
This image provided by the FBI on Thursday, May 14, 2026 shows the wanted poster for Monica Elfriede Witt. (FBI via AP)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

WASHINGTON – The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to capture and prosecution of a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist who defected to Iran in 2013 and was later charged with revealing classified information to the Tehran government.

Monica Elfriede Witt, 47, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2019 on charges of espionage, including transmitting national defense information to the government of Iran. She remains at large.

Recommended Videos

Witt “allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a news release Wednesday.

“The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts.”

It wasn't immediately known why the FBI was bringing attention to Witt's case. The United States and Iran have been at war since Feb. 28.

Witt served in the Air Force between 1997 and 2008, where she was trained in the Farsi language and was deployed overseas on classified counterintelligence missions, including to the Middle East. She later found work as a Defense Department contractor.

The Texas native defected to Iran in 2013 after being invited to two all-expense-paid conferences in the country that the Justice Department says promoted anti-Western propaganda and condemned American moral standards.

Before that, Witt had been warned by the FBI about her activities, but told agents that she would not provide sensitive information about her work if she returned to Iran, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Witt placed at risk "sensitive and classified U.S. national defense information and programs,” the news release said.

“Witt allegedly intentionally provided information endangering U.S personnel and their families stationed abroad. She also allegedly conducted research on behalf of the Iranian regime to allow them to target her former colleagues in the U.S. government,” it said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...