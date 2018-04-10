Needles, syringes found near man's body discovered on VIA property, agency says

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has only a tentative identification so far for a man found dead in a Northwest Side parking lot owned by VIA Metropolitan Transit.

A staff member said it appears the dead man was 37 years old; however, his identification is still pending notification of next of kin.

PREVIOUSLY: Man's body found in parking lot near old Graham Central Station

A police officer working for VIA found the body around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the old Graham Central Station nightclub, in the 4900 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The only official information released so far came in the form of a text message from VIA’s marketing director, Lorraine Pulido.

The message said that the officer found needles and syringes nearby, and that the cause of the man’s death is unknown at this time.

In an unusual move, VIA’s police department has taken the lead in the investigation.

In most cases, San Antonio police would investigate deaths that happen within the city limits.

RELATED: Investigators seek clues after decomposed body found in South Bexar County

RELATED: Man's body found in ditch near access road of Loop 410

According to an officer at the scene, VIA is running it because the body was found on the bus company’s property.

Officer Douglas Greene, a public information for the SAPD, said his department is assisting with the case.

The medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to find the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.