New DA to seek death penalty against accused killer of SAPD detective

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Otis McKane, the man accused in the ambush killing of San Antonio police Detective Ben Marconi outside police headquarters in late 2016.

McKane is accused of shooting Marconi twice in the head in November 2016, as the detective worked on paperwork inside a patrol cruiser downtown.

Previous District Attorney Nico LaHood indicated in January 2018 that his office would pursue the death penalty in the case, but he was voted out of office two months later and his term expired at the end of 2018.

It remained unknown until now whether new District Attorney Joe Gonzales would also seek the death penalty.

Marconi, 50, from Floresville, was a 20-year veteran of SAPD and a father of two.

McKane remains in jail awaiting trial.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.